Luca Pasquini Sells 15,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luca Pasquini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00.

ELYS stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.