Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.