Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2,353.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,870. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

