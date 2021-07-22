Lympo Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,606.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $162,606.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00846879 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

