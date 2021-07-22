MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -861.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.