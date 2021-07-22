Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,676 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $87.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magna International by 817.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.