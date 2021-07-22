MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33.
In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.
