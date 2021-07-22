MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.