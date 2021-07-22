Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Maker has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $91.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,437.59 or 0.07554847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.