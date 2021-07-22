Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Upwork were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

