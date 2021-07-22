Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 103.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,766,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,111 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

