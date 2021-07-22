Man Group plc Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.