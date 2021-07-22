Man Group plc Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,061,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $219.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

