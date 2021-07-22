Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

