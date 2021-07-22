Man Group plc Purchases 70,304 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 354.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Prudential Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 694,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

