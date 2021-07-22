Man Group plc Sells 11,308 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

