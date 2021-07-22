ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

