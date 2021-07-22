MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.11

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00835418 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,907,465 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

