Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $16.65. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company has a market cap of $562.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

