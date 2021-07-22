MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $455.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

