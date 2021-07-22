Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,832,050.75 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $380.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.