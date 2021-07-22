Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE MATX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.