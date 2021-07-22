Matthew K. Fust Sells 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $742.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

