Matthew K. Fust Sells 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $742.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
