Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 16,519 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

