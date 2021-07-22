Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,474 shares of company stock worth $2,401,609. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

