Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 7,213 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

