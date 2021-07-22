Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jabil by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.