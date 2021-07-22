Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

