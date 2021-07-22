Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 19,437 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAIN opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

