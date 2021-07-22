Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 86,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 943,072 shares.The stock last traded at $30.86 and had previously closed at $30.78.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

