Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 196,676 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 196,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 20,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,190. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

