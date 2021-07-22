Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $514,674,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $269,515,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,069,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. 143,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

