Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,845. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

