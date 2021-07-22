Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 245,594 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245,594 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

SABR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 113,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,563. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.