Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

