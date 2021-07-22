Mercury Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $706,169.45 and approximately $987.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

