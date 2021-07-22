Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.