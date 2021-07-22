Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.840-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.84-1.98 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 904.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

