Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $109.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

