Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $203,169.60 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00.

MLAB opened at $282.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.39 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

