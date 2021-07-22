Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

