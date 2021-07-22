Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,254. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

