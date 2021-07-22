Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 337,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

