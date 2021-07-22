Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

MU stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.