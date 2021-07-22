MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $556.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

