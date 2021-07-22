Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

MAA stock opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

