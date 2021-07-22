Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.