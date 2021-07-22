Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
