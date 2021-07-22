Millennium Management LLC Has $108.51 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,413 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Catalent worth $108,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 9,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

