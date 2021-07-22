Millennium Management LLC Has $226.63 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,941 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.2% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of IHS Markit worth $226,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. 13,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

