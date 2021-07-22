Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.42. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,716. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

