MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 267,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

